iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

IBDN stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

