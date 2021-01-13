iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

IBML stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.