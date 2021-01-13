iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.06. 22,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.