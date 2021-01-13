iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.15. 23,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 16,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 36,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $870,000.

