iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Iron Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Iron Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 4.9% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,634,000 after acquiring an additional 199,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after acquiring an additional 267,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after acquiring an additional 207,818 shares during the period.

MBB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $110.11. 1,339,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,669. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

