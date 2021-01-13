iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $35,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 424,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $93.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.