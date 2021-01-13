iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.49

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.49 and last traded at $95.32, with a volume of 39444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

