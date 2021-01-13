iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.49

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.49 and last traded at $95.32, with a volume of 39444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

