iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,080,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 98,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. 1,230,770 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

