iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 176.1% from the December 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth $167,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth $274,000.

