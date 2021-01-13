iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.54% of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 95,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FM opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

