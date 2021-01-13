iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.35

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.35 and last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 278661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,114,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,595,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after buying an additional 621,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,037,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after buying an additional 2,080,832 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.