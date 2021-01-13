iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 215,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,748,828 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73.

