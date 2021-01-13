iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $54,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. 6,748,828 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

