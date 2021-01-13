iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,022 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $20,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.46. The company had a trading volume of 787,588 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.52.

