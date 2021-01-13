iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Cut by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.43. The stock had a trading volume of 990,635 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27.

