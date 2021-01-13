iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

QUAL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. 868,097 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27.

