iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 23.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $36,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 36,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $244.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

