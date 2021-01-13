iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.14. 30,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $244.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

