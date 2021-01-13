iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,900,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,067. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $141.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

