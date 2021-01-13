iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $209.75. 22,387,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,461,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $211.73.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.