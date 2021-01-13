iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $101.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

