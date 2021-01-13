iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 310.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.05. 103,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,999. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

