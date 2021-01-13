iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.15

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.15 and last traded at $132.08, with a volume of 13737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after buying an additional 43,801 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.