iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 1,107,647 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

