Italo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,068.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Italo has a total market cap of $37,594.61 and $1,068.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 101.9% higher against the dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00107086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00239738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058221 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.13 or 0.85847993 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.