iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 20th (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ITOS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 20th. iTeos Therapeutics had issued 10,586,316 shares in its initial public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $201,140,004 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of iTeos Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of ITOS opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,112,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,028,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

