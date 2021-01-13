Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITRM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

