ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) Hits New 12-Month High at $609.00

ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 609 ($7.96) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 3019610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.38).

The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 443.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 316.10.

About ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

