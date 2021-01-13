Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 911404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1,048.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

About Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

