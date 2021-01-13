IZE Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Billion (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. IZE has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $41,779.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IZE has traded up 110.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IZE token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00111255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00261013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062253 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,329.71 or 0.88098004 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

