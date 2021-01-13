IZE Market Capitalization Achieves $880.24 Million (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One IZE token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IZE has a market cap of $880.24 million and $36,089.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IZE has traded up 75.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00107086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00239738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058221 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.13 or 0.85847993 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

IZE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

