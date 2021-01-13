IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 138.8% from the December 15th total of 519,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IZEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 33,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,344,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.73. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IZEA shares. ValuEngine cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

