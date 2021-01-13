J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.66 ($2.97).

SBRY traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 240.30 ($3.14). 8,816,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,881,327. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.16. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.19 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250.70 ($3.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1,201.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.30. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s payout ratio is currently -3,500.00%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

