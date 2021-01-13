Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Jadestone Energy Inc (CVE:JSE)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 7,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 65,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$230.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile (CVE:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

