Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 197479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.
The stock has a market cap of C$584.56 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$57.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
About Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG)
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
