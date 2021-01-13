Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 197479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$584.56 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$57.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) news, Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$62,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,497 shares in the company, valued at C$260,902.95.

About Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

