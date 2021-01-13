James Bramwell Sells 2,505 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Bramwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 5,894,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,762. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 243.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

