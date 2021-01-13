James Grant Conroy Sells 26,935 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boot Barn alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00.

NYSE BOOT traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 610,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,019. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $291,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.