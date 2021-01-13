James Grant Conroy Sells 26,935 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00.
NYSE BOOT traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 610,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,019. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07.
BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.54.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $291,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
