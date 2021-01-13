Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 49538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.97.

JWEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$35.75 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

In other Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) news, Director Steven Edward Spooner bought 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.26 per share, with a total value of C$49,927.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,572.27. Also, Director Catherine Potechin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,000.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

