JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Up 5.3%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.20. 193,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 133,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a negative net margin of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter.

JanOne Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs.

