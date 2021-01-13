Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.56

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 14023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Several research analysts have commented on JHG shares. CSFB raised Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,425,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 240,851 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 368,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,522 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

