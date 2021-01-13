Jarvis Network Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $910,763.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00027695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00112332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00262480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00063075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062950 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.57 or 0.91762866 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.