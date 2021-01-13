JD Coin (JDC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.63 Million

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JD Coin has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $4,586.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00108660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00242941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00060268 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058853 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

