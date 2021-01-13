Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.

AMG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $108.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $110.43. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,502,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

