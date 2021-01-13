Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

