Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.56.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

