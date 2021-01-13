Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Seiko Epson Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Seiko Epson in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEKEY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.09.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

