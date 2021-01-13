Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDR. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

