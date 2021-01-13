Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

SMFKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

SMFKY opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.