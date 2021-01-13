Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. Canon has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $28.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the third quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 592.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.