Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $169.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,856,000 after buying an additional 51,592 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,245,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

